The debate around Superhero culture and how it affects cinema across gets a polarising opinion from many people time and again. While the stars that play these characters have their justification, celebs who call the culture out have their criticism ready. The most recent person to call it out is Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Matt Damon, who feels the combination of streaming services and superhero movies is running the industry in some ways.

Matt Damon joined the films 25 years ago as he became a household name with Good Will Hunting. The actor has not stayed away from the same thing he criticises though. The actor plays fake Loki on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is even geared up to reprise it in Thor: Love And Thunder. But now in an explosive Interview; he has bashed the same system he is a part of in a small way. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what Damon has to say.

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Matt Damon criticises the streaming format that is killing the movie-watching experience. He says how can one watch a film while texting. He said, “The way they watch is different to how we did. How can you watch a movie if you are texting? As someone who makes these things, I can’t say I love that. Movies as we know them aren’t going to be a thing in our kids’ lives. And that makes me sad.”

He goes on to criticise the Superhero culture and calls making these films ‘easy’. Matt Damon said, “It made the most profitable movie, one that could travel around the world. And if you want a movie to travel and play big you want the least amount of cultural confusion. So there is the rise of the superhero movie, right? They’re easy for everyone.”

“You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and the good person wins twice,” Matt Damon adds.

