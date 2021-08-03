Advertisement

Tom Holland has been making headlines every now and then. From locking lips with co-star and actress Zendaya to spilling the beans on Spider-Man: No Way Home – the actor never misses a chance to be in the limelight. Now in a new event, a picture from the sets of the film has been leaked where our beloved Spidey is meeting Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The picture is shared by a fan page on Twitter and it’s going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

The picture has been leaked from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home where Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are standing at the two sides of the road. While Doctor Strange happens to be standing outside the New York Sanctum Sanctorum, Tom is standing on a vehicle parked on the other side of the road.

Take a look at Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s picture here:

BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo! The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E.A.S.T truck! pic.twitter.com/0Xo5qVK3yV — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 1, 2021

Now, as soon as the picture went viral, netizens started going gaga and started coming with different theories of their own.

A fan reacted to the picture and commented, “I think this scene is ending scene. Like everything is ok and Spider-Man saying goodbye to Dr. Strange. Maybe first scene ??” Another fan commented, “Nah Spider-Man wouldn’t be looking at Doctor Strange across the street greeting him he would be at his door. Looks like he’s waving to him.” A third fan commented, “This is definitely at the beginning of the movie.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release this year in December. Besides Tom Holland, the film stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya.

Are you all excited to see Tom and Benedict Cumberbatch together in the film? Tell us in the comments below.

For more movie updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: WWE Releases Ric Flair, An Exciting Update On CM Punk’s AEW Entrance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube