And the saga of releases continues for WWE! The latest to join the list is none other than legend Ric Flair. However, here, it’s not the promotion but the man had himself asked for a release from a contract. In another piece of news, some exciting update is out about CM Punk’s rumoured debut in AEW. Keep reading for more exciting details.

First, let’s address Ric Flair’s release by WWE and the reason behind it. As we all know, earlier this year, the veteran was involved in a storyline of Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. Reportedly, he didn’t like the story but ended up doing it. Not just his own, the nature boy even voiced his opinion against some of the other bookings, reports Fightful Select. As he didn’t get the desired response, Ric decided to cut all ties with the promotion.

Interestingly, as soon as Ric Flair was released, speculations of him joining AEW came to the light. Let’s see what happens over the next few days.

Coming to CM Punk, there’s an exciting update about his rumoured debut in AEW and it’s connected to his entrance music. Punk earned a lot of popularity with ‘This Fire Burns’ entrance theme music in WWE. Later, in 2011, his ‘Cult of personality’ became a raging hit with fans. Reportedly, Punk might debut in the new promotion with his last chartbuster as there are no legal complexities linked to it.

It’s learned that WWE doesn’t have any rights over Living Colors’ song. We have seen that CM Punk used the same theme in his UFC stint too. As there are no legal things attached, the leader of Straight Edge Society might return to the pro-wrestling with his ‘Cult of personality’.

