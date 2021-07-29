Advertisement

Braun Strowman is in huge demand as WWE has joined the hiring game (actually rehiring) alongside rival AEW. Yes, Vince McMahon has already initiated the talks to rehire the man as his love for big men isn’t hidden from anyone. So, as of now, Strowman has a lot of options open in front of him.

For the unversed, WWE sent shockwaves when Braun Strowman was released on June 2. The same thing happened when the company had released Samoa Joe, but they surprised everyone by rehiring him. Of course, fans were happy to see Joe back. And now, looks like Strowman fans too would get a chance to celebrate.

It’s learned that AEW has reportedly signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, so WWE is trying its best to compensate for such big signings with Braun Strowman being one of the tricks in the kitty. And interestingly, Strowman is said to be interested in a deal proposed by Vince and co. On the other hand, Tony Khan-led promotion is offering huge money too.

It looks like Braun Strowman is yet to make a final decision and his latest cryptic tweet suggests so. Check it out below:

Just a few days more, we’ll get a clearer picture as Braun Strowman’s no-fight clause will get dissolved by mid-August.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry, who joined AEW a couple of months back, has shown interest in signing him.

“Super high on my list. It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides. Hopefully, by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there’s interest on both sides. I love that dude,” Mark Henry said while speaking to TMZ Sports.

