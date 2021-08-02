Advertisement

WWE gave one more major shock, a day before yesterday, by releasing Bray Wyatt. Originally named Windham Lawrence Rotunda, the pro-wrestler was amongst the most creative minds in the promotion, which is why everyone is still surprised with his release.

Rotunda gained some popularity through his stint with Wade Barett led Nexus. But then, it was Wyatt family gimmick that made him a main event star. Post that, his weird gimmick of The Fiend surprisingly earned more praises than expected. Unfortunately, there won’t be weirder yet enjoyable shows any more thanks to Rotunda’s release.

Ever since Bray Wyatt has been released, the pro-wrestling experts have been trying hard to get to the main reason why Wyatt was said goodbye by WWE. Looks like, it has been unveiled.

As per the report in Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis (WWE’s head of talent relations) has revealed that Bray Wyatt’s release is a matter of budget cut. It’s really sad to see how the promotion is losing out on some of the best and dedicated pro-wrestlers.

Wyatt was tentatively scheduled to fight at SummerSlam 2021 after hiatus since Wrestlemania 37.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Wyatt was spotted in the best shape of his life. The picture spread like a wildfire as Wyatt looked ready for some in-ring action. In the viral picture, Wyatt is seen in a vest and shorts. He is looking very much lean and it seems he has put on some muscle mass.

From the beginning, Wyatt had been on a chubby or overweight side of wrestlers. However, it never interfered with his in-ring actions. But for the good, in the last couple of years, Wyatt has been making progress on his body. He never spoke about losing a few kilos, but his viral pictures always broke the internet.

Wow, Bray Wyatt is in the shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/162Dsj5ivu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 28, 2021

