Advertisement

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, has captivated many people’s hearts through his cute looks. BTS, the Korean boy group, became famous all over the world and topped the charts. Their song ‘Dynamite’ peaked at No. 1. Not only they gained a huge fan base, called A.R.M.Y, but they also became several people’s crushes.

The group reached several milestones in a span of a few years and now have been new achievements in the lives of the boy band. V has been recently featured on the Most Handsome Man list.

Advertisement

Besttoppers.com has come out with a list of the Top 10 Most Handsome Men In The World. As the name suggests, the list includes ten men who are mostly actors, models, celebrities, filmmakers, directors, and producers. This year, BTS’ V was featured on the list and even topped it.

BTS’ V, who is on the top of the list, has beaten several famous stars such as Brad Pitt, who is in the second position and Noah Mills, who is in the third. The list also features Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan, Justin Trudeau, Chris Evans and more.

Recently, another member of the Korean boy band has made the headlines. Jungkook was featured in Beyonce’s Virgo season yearbook, which had his childhood photo. Fans are now speculating on a collaboration between the two.

What are your thoughts on BTS’ V topping the list of Most Handsome Men in the World?

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen Backs Black Widow Star; Says, “It’s Either In The Contract Or It’s No”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube