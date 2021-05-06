When Robert Downey Jr, aka Marvel’s Iron Man. and K-pop sensations BTS share the screen, we assumed it would be fireworks, but nothing like what actually happened here. Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, left his fellow bandmates screaming when he failed to recognize RDJ during the recent Run! BTS episode.

Advertisement

Episode 140 of Run! BTS premiered this week, and it saw the singers – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, try to identify the famous personality based on the picture. But when Taehyung failed to recognize the Iron Man actor, it gained hilarious reactions from the other members of the Korean band and the audience.

During the Run! BTS episode, the members were presented with pictures of Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and many more. Halfway through the game, though, it was V’s turn to guess a celeb when he was presented with the picture of Robert Downey Jr, aka Marvel’s Iron Man (Tony Stark). The singer stunned all when he asked, “Who is this?”

Advertisement

V statement left the BTS members screaming. While RM, Jin and Jimin rose from their seat, Jungkook, a Marvel fan, couldn’t stop jumping, and his expression is something others fans will have as well. RM questions V about how he doesn’t know such a well-known Hollywood actor while the others keep inquiring the same.

V’s response to not recognizing RDJ and BTS members’ reaction left fans in splits. One user wrote, “Jungkook’s reaction when taehyung couldn’t tell the name of iron man 😭😭😭 JUNGKOOK IS A BIG FAN OF IRON MAN BTW 😭😭 his jump tho I’m crying” Another fan commented, “BTS getting upset because V wasn’t able to guess RDJ during the Figure Games. Jungkook with his past Iron Man socks jumped his heart out. I literally lost it. 😅😅😅 This RUN BTS Episode is on another level.”

A third Twitterati expressed his views about the same writing, “Tae didn’t recognize iron man i 😂😂 i stood up myself i dont know his real name too but he couldn’t recognize its the IrOn MaN!!!! and my fav also Jungkooks😭 the way Jungkook started jumping tho😭 @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #V #BTS” Check out some fan reactions to V not recognizing Robert Downey Jr below.

Jungkook's reaction when taehyung couldn't tell the name of iron man 😭😭😭 JUNGKOOK IS A BIG FAN OF IRON MAN BTW 😭😭 his jump tho I'm crying#BTS #JUNGKOOK @BTS_twt #V pic.twitter.com/CXVcPMY4dj — ⟭⟬zhelan⁷🧈⟬⟭ (@mymoonboyjk_) May 4, 2021

nooo jungkook's desperate reaction when tae didn't recognize iron man/robert downey jr 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TbGERtqjFY — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) May 4, 2021

BTS getting upset because V wasn't able to guess RDJ during the Figure Games.

Jungkook with his past Iron Man socks jumped his heart out.

I literally lost it. 😅😅😅

This RUN BTS Episode is on another level. pic.twitter.com/DpdeADbSax — Chimmiyaa 💜🐥| BUTTER 🧈 (@lyksfeniols) May 4, 2021

Tae didn’t recognize iron man i 😂😂 i stood up myself i dont know his real name too but he couldn't recognize its the IrOn MaN!!!! and my fav also Jungkooks😭 the way Jungkook started jumping tho😭 @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #V #BTS

pic.twitter.com/8ZU4IvFqXw — JiaJKV ♡🇵🇰🌙✨Butter 💛 (@TaeKookJia_5s) May 4, 2021

this part had me in TEAR 🤣 the way all of them just started shouting and screaming at Taehyung cause he couldn’t remember RDJ’s [iron man] name 😂😭#BTS #방탄소년단 #防弾少年団 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/drg6TxVu7H — 🧈ᕦ(ò_ó)ᕤ𖧵⁷ (@KARMA_is_ARMY) May 4, 2021

On the work front, BTS is currently busy with the release of their upcoming song, Butter. The track is set to release on May 21 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). It is said to be a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.

Must Read: Lil Nas X: “At First I Was Really Afraid Of Alienating Any Of My Straight Fans”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube