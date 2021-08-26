Advertisement

One of the biggest questions for every 007 fan right now and since the past one year has been, who takes the James Bond mantle after Daniel Craig vacates it. Over the past few months that confirmed Craig’s exit from the lucrative franchise, we have seen multiple names being taken who could possibly become the character that has a fanbase far and wide. Our Superman Henry Cavill has been the top contender all this while and deservingly so.

Anybody who has followed everything that is happening around the James Bond franchise knows that while casting for Casino Royale, Henry Cavill and Daniel Craig were in the run. The studio went with Craig as Cavill was too young and not in shape then. Now if the latest reports are to go by, Henry is transpiring that the role now comes to him as the throne is almost vacant now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

The producers have already confirmed that they are yet to shape up and cast the James Bond after Daniel Craig. But that doesn’t stop actors from trying their luck and making it work to get the part. If the latest reports in We Got This Covered are to go by, Henry Cavill is pushing harder to land in the James Bond gig whenever and wherever it happens after No Time To Die release.

The report only offers the tip of the iceberg, but the buzz is strong. Henry has never shied away from accepting that he craves to play the iconic spy and he would pounce on the first opportunity he gets.

Talking to GQ about the same, Henry Cavill had said, “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” he said. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman On Working On A Set Dominated By Women: “I’ve Got To Tell You It’s Awesome”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube