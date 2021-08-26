Advertisement

BTS member Jungkook, the Golden Maknae, is the group’s vocalist. The Bangtan Boys, which includes Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, V and Jungkook, were launched in 2013. Since then, the group has become known across the globe, and their music has topped several charts. Their songs Dynamite and Butter ranked at the No. 1 place on the Billboards.

From sold-out concerts to packed theatres for their movies and several endorsements have generated the Korean boy band an enormous wealth. According to Forbes, as of 2020, the group has a net worth of $50 million. So how much is the net worth of the young member of the band?

Advertisement

Jeon Junkgook or famously known as Jungkook is several BTS ARMY’s favourite boys out of the group. He has been the most-searched K-pop idol on YouTube over the first of 2021. Regardless of being the youngest member of BTS, Junkook has reached several milestones.

After gaining a name for himself and big bucks for his pocket, Junkook’s net worth has been calculated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $20 million. Jungkook has also been titled as Google’s most-searched K-pop star in 2020. Not so surprisingly, he also has a major influence on his fans.

While appearing on the long-running behind-the-scenes Bangtan Bomb series on YouTube, some products such as a Prada jacket, Wangta toothbrushes and Downy detergent were visible. All of these things were used by the Golden Maknae. This caused all these products to go viral and were sold out, as well.

According to some reports, the singer also has a share in Hybe. This makes him, at the age of 23, the youngest on the list of Korean celebrities with stock options.

Jungkook has also been vocal about his plans to create his mixtape. The ARMY has been waiting eagerly for its release. If the singer does create one, it could increase his assets. Who is your favourite BTS member? Let us know in the comments!

Must Read: Henry Cavill’s Comeback As Superman Is Blocked By Some Top Level Warner Bros Executives?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube