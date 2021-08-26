Advertisement

James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5, which was stolen, has been reportedly found 25 years after its disappearance. The car first appeared in the franchise’s third film, Goldfinger. Initially, Ian Flemming, the creator of 007, wanted the secret agent to drive a DB Mark III by the company. However, the movie’s special effects expert, John Stears, convinced him to use the DB5 prototype.

In the film, Sean Connery played the role of Bond. He drove the car while utilizing the various weapons and gadgets, specially-equipped in the vehicle, to complete his missions. From Goldfinger, a long tale of love started between Bond and Aston Martin.

The car was used, with different versions, in several other James Bond films such as Thunderball. The car itself became popular, and one of the four original pieces with the gadgets was sold at an auction in 1986 for $275,000. However, in 1997, the car disappeared without a trace from its storage hangar at Boca Raton Airport in Florida. When the car was stolen, it was insured for a whopping $4.2 million.

After 25 years of the James Bond car’s disappearance, there have been reports that the original it has been found. A DB5 was recently spotted, which has the same VIN as that of the stolen Bond car. As per the reports, investigators believe that the vehicle is a part of a private collection somewhere in the Middle East. The found Aston Martin is reportedly worth $25 million.

The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most famous cars in the world. Moreover, the model used in the film still has all the fancy customization done for the movie, including various weapons, tire shredders, a bulletproof windshield, smoke distributors, and the agent’s landmark ejector seat.

However, now the James Bond car is used more for promotional purposes. The only remaining original Aston Martin DB5 used in the film was auctioned in 2010 for $4.6 million.

