Kristen Stewart is a much-loved American actor who is not just famous for her successful movies but also for her bold approach towards most things in life. The actor has lately been busy promoting her movie Spencer which is a biopic based on the life of Princess Diana. At one of the promotional interviews for the film, the actor recently spoke about her debut franchise Twilight Saga, and her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

For the unversed, Kristen rose to fame through the Twilight film series, which was a huge hit amongst the young audience. The film also stars actor Robert Pattinson and Taylor Jacob, amongst others, while the direction was done by Catherine Hardwicke, Bill Condon, Chris Weitz, and David Slade. The plot of this fantasy series was adapted from a book with the same name and revolves around the concept of werewolves and vampires.

In a recent interaction with E Online, Kristen Stewart shed some light on her past relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson and how she knew he was the perfect choice for Edward Cullen. She stated that he had “an intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f**k about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.'”

Speaking about dating the actor for over four years, Kristen said, “Whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better but that’s what (he film) needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

On the work front, Kristen Stewart has been gearing up for the release of her film Spencer, which has been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. The film has been directed by Jonny Greenwood and stars Jack Farthing and Amy Manson, amongst others. The biopic film is expected to do well amongst the audience since there has always been a lot of buzz around Princess Diana’s life.

