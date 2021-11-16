Living in front of the camera can be very stressful and lead to a person suffering from mental health issues as well as having suicidal thoughts. The same is true for Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. The actress on several occasions has revealed that she suffered from mental health issues throughout her life and even admitted having suicidal thoughts and more.

Jolie suffered from mental health issues especially during the earlier days of her career, She once revealed that owing to those somewhat traumatic events she even went to extreme lengths to contact a hitman to take her life. Why a hitman? Well, it was a decision she arrived at when she felt she couldn’t carry on any longer. Read on.

As per multiple reports and statements by the actress, Angelina Jolie first attempted to take her own life when she was just 19-years-old. But it was when she was in her early 20s – 22 to be precise, that she came up with what she thought was a genius plan to escape from the world and all of its stresses. In a past interview with IMDb, she said, “This is going to sound insane but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me.”

Angelina Jolie further added, “With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something. With somebody being murdered, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility.” While talking at length with The Face about the same, the Eternals actress revealed why she felt compelled to hire a hitman to carry out her death and more. The mother of six started off by saying, “They’re not that hard to find in New York. As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young.”

Jolie added, “I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough, if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down.”

Angelina Jolie admitted that she even went as far as hiring the contract killer. She revealed that she planned to “take out cash over a certain amount of time, so there wasn’t a big chunk in my bank account” to the killer. Wondering what changed and gave the actress the hope and strength to continue living? Well, it was the hitman she hired for the job. Talking about it, she said, “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out.”

Well, we have to thank this hitman with a conscience for Jolie still being with us today. While Angelina Jolie still suffered mental health issues even after this incident, she revealed she got stability in her life after her first child.

