A 28-year-old two-time gold medalist taekwondo player, who also participated in singing reality show Indian Idol, has been arrested by Delhi Police. He was allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of snatching and armed robbery. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Suraj Bahadur and he is the resident of Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, as per the police. He has been caught with over 2.5 kg of gold, 55 stolen phones, five stolen vehicles and a country-made pistol.

According to an Indian Express report, a police patrolling team last week in the Moti Nagar area in Delhi saw the accused on a scooter. The police found his activities “suspicious” and stopped him. They found out that the scooter had been stolen recently and recovered a pistol from him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the police of committing crimes like snatching many mobile phones and robbing gold articles from the area of Subzi Mandi police station in north Delhi. He allegedly threatened a jeweller at gunpoint and robbed 2.5 kg from the same area.

The accused also confessed that he has been arrested multiple times in similar cases in 2014, 2017 and 2019, but got out on bail each time and got back to the life of crime. The report quoted an officer as saying, “He and his gang members have been caught several times but after getting bail, he again joins a local gang and starts committing crimes. He had also procured a pistol and was using it to threaten people to steal expensive items.”

The accused Suraj Bahadur has done graduation from Delhi University and holds a diploma in computer engineering. He is also a two-time national gold medallist in taekwondo. Apart from that he is also a good singer and has participated in Indian Idol Season 4 in 2008 and even managed to reach in top 50 contestants.

The officer also said that he turned towards crime as he couldn’t earn much. “He told us he left sports and singing as he couldn’t earn much and decided to commit crimes. He loves branded clothes and expensive cars. He wanted to buy these things for himself and joined local gangs,” said the officer as per the report.

