The weekend special episode of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his Antim: The Final Truth co-actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as special guests.

They are coming to promote their movie.

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan will also appear as a celebrity guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote his crime thriller film Bob Biswas.

Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and other will be sharing few anecdotes from their movies and personal lives and contestants will be performing on a few tracks from their movies.

Sa Re… will showcase top 16 contestants competing with each other. The show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.

