Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has changed the lives of its actors. Not just fame, the show has also made its actors financially secure. The one who has rejected the show would be regretting today. You can put the name of Rashami Desai on the list. Keep reading why Rashami missed the chance to be a part of India’s one of the popular sitcoms.

Yes, you read that right! Rashami was initially offered the role of Angoori and not Shilpa Shinde. Even though Rashami liked it very much, she rejected it when she got to know that Rohitashv Gour is playing Manmohan Tiwari (Angoori’s husband). Reportedly, she thought Rohitashv looked too old to portray her husband.

After Rashami Desai rejected Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the role was offered to Shilpa Shinde. She too liked it very much and the rest is history. Shilpa did address Rashami rejecting the role. While speaking to Times Of India, she schooled Rashami about knowing the difference between profession and real life.

“It is strange that Rashami opted out. You are not getting married to your co-actor in real life to be worried about looking good or bad on screen. If the script is good and if you give your best to the show, I am sure the chemistry will work out between the two actors. Rohitash V is a senior actor and I have worked with him before. In fact, he has even helped me deliver dialogues in the Kanpur dialect since I am a Maharashtrian,” Shilpa had said.

Cleary, fans won’t mind Rashami Desai opting out of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as Shilpa Shinde and now Shubhangi Atre, have proved to be a perfect choice!

