Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been all over the news ever since the rumours about their marriages started doing the rounds on social media. In a recent turn of events, a few unseen pictures of the two have been surfacing on the internet, making the netizens go gaga with jokes and memes. The photographs are from the promotional event of their 2018 film together, Sanju, which garnered huge numbers at the box office.

Advertisement

For the unversed, reports suggest that Vicky will soon be tying the knot with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. The preparations seem to have kicked off already and we also have a tentative wedding date in December. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is reportedly planning to get married to his long-term girlfriend Alia Bhatt, in Summer 2022.

Advertisement

In the throwback pictures shared by the paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be whispering something fun as they burst out into a laughter, right after. The two were spotted with bright smiles across their faces, making it clear that they share a great bond with each other.

In the happy pictures, the two actors are also spotted sharply dressed for the special occasion. Ranbir Kapoor had opted for a casual yet classy olive green jacket with a matching shirt while Vicky Kaushal kept it semi-formal with a royal blue blazer.

The comments section of the post was an absolute winner as fans came up with hilarious jokes and memes related to Vicky and Ranbir. Since Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship, a few years back, there were a lot of comments mentioning the two love birds.

One of them said, “Bhai shadi me Channa Merya mat gaana”, while another said, “Dono ek hi din shaadi kr lete h.. Pse bach jayenge.. Baad me nakhre uthane ke kaam ayenge😂😂”

Must Read: Exclusive! Aayush Sharma On Nepotism: “Salman Khan Is Launching So Many Talents, But People Are Always Talking About The Family Angle”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube