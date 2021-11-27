Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been hogging the limelight ever since he was arrested by NCB in a drugs bust case. The star kids close friend Arbaaz Merchant, who was also arrested in the same case, is now going viral for an amusing reason. Scroll down to know.

Arbaaz on Friday was spotted outside the Mumbai offices of the Narcotic Control Bureau leaving the building after marking his attendance as mandated by the Bombay High Court. Along with Arbaaz, his father Aslam Merchant was seen posing for a picture for the paparazzi and the video is going viral on social media.

In the video, Arbaaz Merchant can be seen getting pulled in by his father Aslam Merchant to pose for a picture for the paparazzi. Arbaaz however, displayed annoyance at his father’s conduct says “Stop it, Dad,” while walking off and entering his car. The entire episode was cringe and the internet felt it, especially Arbaaz face-palming. To add to the wounds, Aslam was seen grinning at his son’s embarrassment.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Arbaaz Merchant, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were arrested by the NCB following a raid on a party on a cruise ship where drugs were allegedly being consumed. They were granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending nearly 24 days in Arthur Road Jail.

While Aslam Merchant vehemently denied his son’s involvement in the consumption of the drug, the central agency argued that they had recovered contraband from Arbaaz’s shoes. The Bombay HC trashed most of NCB’s allegations against those arrested with a detailed order released last week. The court also noted there was no evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences.

