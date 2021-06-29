Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. Whenever he appears on screen, several young girls’ hearts skip a beat. His ardent fans would agree that it is nothing less than a pleasurable moment to see him flaunting his dimpled smile, wavy silk hair, and his signature style of spreading his arms. It is a treat to watch him on the silver screen.

Even in his 50s, King Khan can give all the young actors run for the money. Apart from his amazing performance, SRK’s well-toned physique for his 2007 film Om Shanti Om is still much talked about among the fans. He was seen spreading hotness in the hit song ‘Dard-e-Disco’. But what actually motivated him to get such six-packs in the age of forties?

Shah Ruk Khan once spoke about it during an episode of Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan. Khan said that his son Aryan Khan quite disappointed after a girl called his father ‘Fat and Ugly’. Aryan was affected by her statement so much that he literally beat that girl. He was only 9-year-old when the incident happened.

As reported by IBTimes, SRK said, “My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an ‘a**hole’. He didn’t react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn’t react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,’ he kicked her.”

Aryan Khan, however, said it wasn’t the girl’s fault but Shah Rukh Khan’s. The Pathan actor quoted his son as saying, “Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn’t mind. You look handsome on KBC. You’re not an a**hole, I know. You’re a cool guy. But you are fat, papa.”

So this motivated Shah Rukh Khan to work on his physique and thus we got Dard-e-Disco song.

