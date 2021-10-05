Advertisement

Reactions are flowing in over Aryan Khan’s arrest and most of them are targetting Shah Rukh Khan and his son for sheer ‘arrogance of their wealth’. Amid the media and Twitter trial, celebs like Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan and others have shown solidarity to Khan. Now, add Shashi Tharoor to that list.

As of now, Aryan Khan has been taken into custody by NCB till 7th October. As expected, Twitter has been flooded with trends related to Aryan and Shah Rukh. While some people are calling Aryan and Shah Rukh druggies, his fans are showing support to Khan family.

Reacting to all the media chaos, Shashi Tharoor (Member Of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) of Indian National Congress party, has tweeted has slammed media and netizens for witch-hunting of Shah Rukh Khan.

He tweeted, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son was detained in the cruise liner, Cordelia, which was carrying around 800-1000 people. Aryan was charged for consumption, sale and purchase of narcotic substances in a raid conducted by NCB.

Aryan has been sent to NCB custody till October 7 along with two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. During the raid on Saturday, NCB seized 5gm mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Aryan was presented before the Killa court along with others on Sunday. The Starkid was accompanied by advocate Satish Manshinde.

