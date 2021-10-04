Advertisement

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K Bajpayee passed away on Sunday morning.

Manoj’s father died aged 83. His father’s condition was very critical in the past few days.

Advertisement

After hearing about the news, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project.

His father’s funeral was held at 1.30 p.m. at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi.

It was in mid-September, we learnt that Manoj Bajpayee’s father was admitted to the hospital due to his serious health situation.

The Family Man actor, who has been busy shooting for his other endeavour in Kerala, hurried to Delhi to be with his father who was in a critical condition.

On the professional front, Manoj just won an award for his part in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Feels War Has Made His Life Very Tough, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube