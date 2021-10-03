Advertisement

Tiger Shroff was mesmerising in War and his spellbinding prowess with action proved that he is one of the biggest action stars in the history of Indian films! On the second anniversary of the film, Tiger proudly speaks about where Yash Raj Films’ WAR sits in his filmography!

He says, “War took the benchmark of action films in India to another level. I’m deeply proud to have this film in my filmography and I thank my director Siddharth Anand and my producer Aditya Chopra for bringing to me this special project that also gave me the opportunity to share the screen with my on-screen idol, Hrithik Roshan.”

Tiger adds, “War also made me raise the bar on the kind of action that I could do on-screen and I enjoyed the challenge thoroughly. I was physically drained, bruised and battered but it was all worth it. I’m humbled with the love and appreciation that the film has received from every quarter.”

War had Tiger playing the role of an intelligent undercover operative Khalid and he defied gravity to pull off death-defying stunts. Ask him to pick one action sequence that was most difficult for him to pull off and he says, “That’s a tough one! I would say that my introduction scene in WAR in which I did hand to hand combat without my director cutting the scene was the most difficult one that I have done to date.”

He adds, “It pushed me to deliver something really visually breath-taking on the big screen and I will always cherish this scene. WAR presented me like never before and I’m thankful to the makers for putting so much belief in me. It has given me unanimous love and it’s made my life very tough as I have to only better myself every time I do action on screen.”

WAR pitted Tiger against his onscreen idol Hrithik Roshan. He reveals, “Hrithik has been an idol and inspiration to me. I was thrilled to have not only gotten a chance to work with him but also dance along with him!”

Tiger adds, “His discipline and dedication to the craft is what legends are made of and I learnt so much each day I spent with him. It was my wish to share the screen with him and WAR fulfilled that so I will always be grateful to everyone for making that happen for me.”

