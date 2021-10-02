Advertisement

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is likely to play the title role in the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series ‘The Night Manager’.

Based on John Le Carre’s eponymous 1993 novel adapted to the present by David Farr, the series was aired on BBC One in 2016 and went on to win two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Roy Kapur will essay the titular character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series. Hiddleston, who picked up a Golden Globe for his role, played Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. His life moves on predictably till he is recruited by an officer with the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office to infiltrate the inner circles of a shady arms dealer.