Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Karan Johar's Action Film Titled 'Yodha' After The Success Of Shershaah

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen starring in filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming production titled ‘Yodha’, which will hit the screens on November 11, 2022.

Karan on Wednesday shared a glimpse with his fans about the upcoming project revealing that it will be the production label’s “first-ever action film franchise”.

Sharing Sidharth Malhotra’s poster on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote: “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

Karan Johar then announced that the female leads will be announced soon.

“#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!Airplane,” Karan added.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen onscreen in ‘Shershaah’, where he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. He also has ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Thank God’ lined up for release.

