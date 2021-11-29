The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was full of entertainment as Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Bob Biswas. During the episode, the comedian introduced his mother Janak Rani to the guest and claimed she never spends time with her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath. However, her mother clarifies it’s her wife who doesn’t let her stay home.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film’s trailer was recently released and it received a great response from critics and audiences alike. The crime thriller is set to release on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.

Kapil Sharma’s mother Janak Rani is often seen in the audience, while introducing her to the guests, Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh, the comedian says that she refuses to stay at home with his wife Ginni Chatrath. In her defence, the ‘Firangi’ actor’s mother clarified, “Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu. Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (My daughter-in-law doesn’t let me sit at home. What do I do? She tells me to go for the show, and even picks out my outfits. That’s what she does),” her statement leaves everyone in splits, including the guests.

Kapil Sharma further recalled that recently his mother Janak Rani accompanied him to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, she even interacted with Amitabh Bachchan. During the conversation, Big B had asked the comedian’s mother what she ate before giving birth to Kapil, she innocently responded, “Daal phulka.”

A few months back, the actor/comedian revealed that he learnt about his illness via media reports. During his appearance at the Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu’ actor revealed, “So at that moment, you don’t feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don’t know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn’t allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did.”

Kapil Sharma added, “My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it… Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai Mujhe.”

