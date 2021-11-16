‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going to have a Students Special Week. Kids from the age group of 8 to 15 years will be on the hotseat and answer questions of the host.

Advertisement

For this particular Student Special Week, there are certain changes made in the look of Amitabh Bachchan. As he will be seen sporting street-style hoodies, jackets and more.

Advertisement

Beside this, the amount won will be termed as points for the Students Special Week as kids are participating. And the winning amount that is called points for this special week can be utilised by the kids after they turn 18 years old.

The Students Special Week of ‘KBC 13’ will start from November 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: KBC 13: Soon Sood Recalls The Time When He Was Mistaken For Being Amitabh Bachchan’s Son In Egypt: “I Got VVIP Treatment, They Removed Me From The Airport…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube