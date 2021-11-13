Kids can be mischievous and naughty at times, that’s undoubted. But for Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, his beloved princess Sara Ali Khan is more on the responsible side. Adipurush star is seen admitting this in a throwback video from one of the episodes of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati season 5.

Advertisement

There are two old videos that have now gone viral on fan pages. One video shows Big B interacting with little Sara. and the other one shows the legendary actor talking about ‘Bhoot Police’ fame’s naughtiness. Saif was seen alongside hai co-star Preity Zinta on the show as a guest to promote his film Salaam Namaste.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, In the first video, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 5, Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking Sara Ali Khan, “How are you?” To which Sara cutely replies “I am fine” and then says “Adaab” as wished by Mr. Bachchan. In the video Sara’s expressions are a complete delight. Not only her sweet expressions but her mischievous expressions while her papa Saif was facing a difficult question is just adorable! She was indeed born to be a star.

Check out the video below:

In the second video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sharing an anecdote where Saif Ali Khan was at his naughty best. Responding to that instance, he admitted that a pal once wanted him to carry a saree to India, which he never fulfilled. Instead, Saif said that he used that saree as a curtain in Rome. The host later came on to ask Saif’s princess Sara Ali Khan if she’s this mischievous too. Responding to Big B’s question Sara shyly mumbles no in the video.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress was seen accompanying her papa Saif to the particular special episode of KBC when she was a kid. Sara was present as an audience member along with her friend Pashmina, as her dad and Preity played the game.

Saif Ali Khan had recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-stars of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 13th season and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan to date!

Must Read: Chhatriwali: First Look Of Rakul Preet Singh As C*ndom Tester Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube