It’s a dream for any actor to be working alongside the legend Amitabh Bachchan. But what happens when the scene demands to push such a veteran and versatile actor. Don’t you find yourself in a fix? Similar was the case of actor Sonu Sood when he got the chance to share screen space with Amitabh. In Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, he will be seen as the guest of the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode along with the comedy king Kapil Sharma. In KBC, the ‘Happy New Year’ star will be seen speaking about the golden opportunity of sharing the screen space with Big B. He will also be seen sharing how during one of his travels in Egypt, people thought the ‘Dabangg’ actor to be AB’s son.

The actor shares, “Its my honor that I got a chance to do a film with you – ‘Bbuddah… Hoga Tera Baap’. When I was struggling, my mother isn’t there now but she had once told me ‘Remember, one day you will act with Amitabh Bachchan’. So for me, when I went on the set, I was recollecting all that my mother said and in the first scene itself, was with Bachchan Sir. It was something on the lines that Bachchan Sir comes to the police station, I’m playing the role of a police officer and I need to push him back and tell him ‘Nikal jao police station se’. So I told the director – Puri Jagannadh, with whom I’ve done 2-3 films, that instead of making me greet him you are making me push him. So, I pushed him back very slowly and Bachchan Sir said that don’t worry push me hard. And after gathering a lot of courage, I pushed him and the scene turned out to be nice. And only because of Bachchan Sir showing me the way to the scene, the scene looked very convincing. Thank you so much.”

In KBC, Sonu Sood continues, “And, Sir I remember on the sets of that film only that when I’d been to Egypt for a film’s shoot and as soon as I reached Egypt, people there assumed that I was your son. They went like ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Amitabh Bachchan’s son.’ So, I got VVIP treatment, they removed me from the airports line and took me separately, I felt very nice. Everyone was saying that only. So I asked Sir that when I went to Egypt, everywhere I was getting VIP treatment, what happened. So Sir narrated once incident to me…”

Adding more light to what Sonu Sood shares, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan shares ”There was some festival going on there and even I didn’t know that our films are being enjoyed there and all the stars are highly famous there. For the first time in my life my immigration process happened in the hotel. There was such a huge crowd there that the police came and had me moved. I got so much love from there that my immigration didn’t happen where it’s supposed to happen and took me to the hotel. There’s a lot of love there.”

The guest duo of the episode – Sonu and Kapil Sharma will be seen donating the winning amount to the Sood Charity Foundation which has a vision of opening up a free hospital.

So, tune-in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode on 12th November at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

