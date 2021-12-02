In recent times, we have been introduced to some seriously talented actors and Shreya Dhanwanthary is surely one of them. After debuting in Bollywood with Why Cheat India, Shreya made her impact felt with The Family Man and Scam 1992. Recently, she revealed one interesting audition story and it’s about Dhoom 3.

Yes, you read that right! The Scam 1992 actress had auditioned for Dhoom 3. The film originally starrer Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. Shreya had auditioned for the film, but she didn’t which role. Back then, Bhumi Pednekar along with YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma took her audition.

Talking on The Love Laugh Live Show, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared, “So, there was an audition that Yash Raj Films was doing. At the time, they were looking for a new girl for Dhoom 3. Bhumi was working with Shanoo and she had come to Delhi to audition potential people who would be a good fit. I was one of the people and she loved my audition.”

Shreya Dhanwanthary further revealed that even Vaani Kapoor had auditioned for the film. Interestingly, Shreya’s audition was liked by Shanoo but it was her braces that played a hurdle.

“I flew down to Mumbai for the day. I had braces at the time. It was just me and one other girl. Her name was Vaani Kapoor. We were auditioning for Shanoo, and she says, ‘Bhumi is right, you are fantastic, but I can’t put you on tape with braces. So once they come off and you actually decide to take this seriously, come see me in Mumbai.’ Actually, that was the reason why I decided to finally move to Mumbai,” Shreya shared.

It was in 2019, Shreya Dhanwanthary made her debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India.

