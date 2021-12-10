Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fashion icon for her followers but looks like her most recent attire isn’t everyone’s favourite. The actor flew to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week and was papped right outside the airport in a pair of funky shoes. Her choice has received mixed reactions from the fans. Let’s find out more!

For the unversed, Shilpa is a part of the Da-Bangg tour which took off on December 10, 2021. The event is graced by a series of popular stars including Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa and more. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of the tour but her name was dropped last minute due to her alleged involvement in the ₹200 crore extortion case.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s paparazzi shots have lately been taking social media by storm. In the pictures shared, she is spotted dressed in a monochrome outfit which was given a pinch of colour through a set of unique shoes. The ASICS shoes had a variety of colours including purple, lavender, red, green, and black on one and orange, light blight, white, yellow, and electric blue on another.

In the outfit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose a simple white T-shirt and a pair of black high-waist pants which was topped up with a classic leather jacket. She kept her makeup simple for the airport look and added a brown lipstick with wing eyeliner and well-done brows. The actor was also spotted with a contrasting bright yellow handbag and a bunch of layered necklaces which went well with the overall look.

The comments section of the pictures was filled with mixed views as some viewers seemed unhappy with her look. A comment read, “Ajab style hi😂” while another called her “Lady Ranveer Singh”. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

