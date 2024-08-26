Sharad Sankla is all over the news, and the reason is not so positive. Just after Kush Shah’s exit, aka Goli, the rumor about Sankla’s exit shocked everyone, as he had always been an integral part of the show. Thankfully, he came to the front and cleared the air about his status with TMKOC, giving fans a big relief. Now, as the actor is grabbing all the limelight, let’s revisit his first salary as an actor and how much he currently gets paid in the show.

For those who don’t know, Sankla is one such actor who has been a part of TMKOC since its beginning. He has witnessed the show’s glorious rise and journey from a popular Indian sitcom to a cult show in the history of Indian television. He portrays the character of Abdul, who runs the grocery store in the show.

Before attaining massive fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sharad Sankla was a well-known face, having acted in several popular Bollywood films. He has been in the acting industry for three decades now and is the second most senior actor in the show after Dilip Joshi. However, his acting journey started on a dismal note in terms of salary.

As per ABP Live’s report, Sharad Sankla was paid just 50 rupees for working the whole day for the Vansh movie. This was his first salary, and after that, Sankla kept on rising. Cut to now, the veteran actor receives a remuneration of 35,000-40,000 rupees for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If we compare this to the first salary, it’s a massive hike of 69900%-79900%.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors about Sankla quitting the show. While talking to ETimes, the actor broke his silence and made it clear that he isn’t quitting TMKOC. He said, “No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and am very much a part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there, but very soon, Abdul will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show, and I am known because of my character Abdul – it’s a big achievement. Why would I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Fame Asim Riaz Brutally Trolled For His Broken English Words Like ‘Religioustic’, YouTuber Calls Him, “Queen Elizabeth Ke Ghootno Ki Chot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News