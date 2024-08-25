Asim Riaz has been at the receiving end of backlash due to multiple reasons. His breakup with Himanshi Khurana wasn’t taken very well by their shippers. Besides that, many called him “arrogant” after his fallout with Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. An influencer is now brutally trolling him over his broken English. Scroll below for all the details!

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim was embroiled in an ugly fight with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. The viral clips left the internet divided, and many KKK 14 contestants also picked their sides. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde said his fellow contestants provoked him. However, host Rohit Shetty ousted him from the show after his inappropriate remarks.

Soon after, Asim Riaz, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, broke his silence on the massive negativity surrounding him. YouTuber Shan Prasher brutally roasted the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up over his broken English, as he confidently used wrong words like “religioustic”, “stooding up” and “success to key.”

In his roast, Shan Prasher trolled, “Konsa guy? Abey ajino moto ke packet, religious hota hai, religioustic koi word nahi hota. Stooding up? Kya? Apne aap koi word bana dia, standing up hota hai Jammu jab katri association ke adyaksh.”

Another excerpt from the clip witnessed Asim Riaz saying, “Itna complexion aa gaya hai” when he wanted to say “complex.” To this, the content creator responded in his viral video, “Abey Queen Elizabeth ke ghootno ki chot, complex hota hai… complexion skin ka hota hai.”

The video released two weeks back has 386K views. It was shared on Twitter by the self-proclaimed critic KRK, who tweeted, “If you @imrealasim are an uneducated Bhabhoot then why are you murdering English? English Bolna Zaroori Hai? Hindi Main Bol Le Yaar.”

If you @imrealasim are an uneducated Bhabhoot then why are you murdering English? English Bolna Zaroori Hai? Hindi Main Bol Le Yaar. pic.twitter.com/qhBbcxAm9j — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 24, 2024

Netizens agreed with KRK in the comments section as they felt Asim unnecessarily created a mockery of himself in the public domain.

