Splitsvilla X5 is over, but the buzz around its contestants is very much alive! Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi were declared the winners of the fifteenth season, but several other contestants have been enjoying massive popularity. One of them is Kashish Kapoor, who is making noise over her casting couch revelation. Scroll below for all the details!

Kashish had a tough time in Splitsvilla, as her character was questioned multiple times. When the season began, she enjoyed a lot of attention, as many male contestants wanted to form a connection with her. She eventually walked away with a 10 lakh cash prize, which resulted in even Digvijay Rathee being eliminated from the show.

Kashish Kapoor recalls her casting couch experience!

Kashish Kapoor has been enjoying a lot of limelight since participating in Splitsvilla 15. She has also given many interviews and addressed subjects like nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with TellyMasala, the social media personality confessed she has faced the casting couch but was smart enough to escape the situation.

Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor revealed, “Ek casting agent tha… bewakoof sa casting agent! Manyavar Mohey ka ek ad shoot leke aya tha mere paas. Maine kaha ‘thik hai mai audition bhejti hoon aapko.’ Wo bola audition mai le leta hoon, aap aake de do. Maine kaha thik hai, kaha office aake du, kaha du. Wo bola, ‘nahi mai hotel me ruk raha hu, aap yaha aa jao. Hotel me de do.'”

Kashish Kapoor agreed to give the audition in the hotel lobby. The casting agent, whom she called “shana”, then told her they should go to his room. My literal words were ‘C*** likha hai mere sir pe, bewakoof samjha hai mujhe? Jao abhi police station, karu tumhari complaint?”

The agent then blocked Kashish and never interacted with her again.

Take a look at her viral confession below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Splitsvilla X5 updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Gurucharan Singh Denies Allegations Of Asking Asit Modi To Fire Balvinder Singh Suri: “All Untrue, Lies Only”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News