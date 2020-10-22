Netizens on Thursday morning woke up to Eros Now sharing vulgar, cheap tweets and memes on the festival of Navratri. #BoycottErosNow began to trend on Twitter as people called out the company for sharing distasteful memes. Now Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the memes and said it is a shame.

Advertisement

The tweets shared by Eros Now contained Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh with some controversial text on them. Twitterattis was furious and slammed the company for insulting the religious festival of Navratri. Thalaivi actress also took to Twitter and criticised the company for sharing the sensational nature of the content on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Sharing some screenshots of the tweets, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthral large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a p*rn hub. SHAME @ErosNow.”

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

In another tweet, the Queen actress wrote, “Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly s*xual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s s*xual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams.”

Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

In yet another follow up tweet, Kangana Ranaut explained how it isn’t entirely the streaming platform’s fault. She wrote, “And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with the entire family, children, neighbours basically it must be a community experience.”

And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Following the furore, Eros Now has issued a public apology on their official Twitter handle and took down the controversial post. The statement issued by the company read, “We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologize for having offended anybody’s sentiments.”

However, some people on Twitter also accused the company of mocking Hinduism and its glorious festivals.

Must Read: Kiara Advani On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumours Of Dating Sidharth Malhotra: “I Am Single Till I’m Married”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube