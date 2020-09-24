Zee5 To Produce Film Based On Akshardham Temple Terror Attack

A film revolving around the terror attack on the Akshardham temple in Gujarat is in the works. On Thursday, makers of the show “State Of Siege: 26/11“, announced the news of the film, to be titled “State Of Siege: Akshardham“.

The terror strike at Akshardham temple in the city of Gandhinagar took place 18 years ago, on September 24, 2002. Over 30 people lost their lives and over 80 were injured in the gruesome attacks.

Sundeep Sen, who was second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will act as a consultant for the Ken Ghosh directorial. Sen has earlier been a consultant on “State Of Siege: 26/11“.

“Everyone knows about the Akshardham attacks, but not many know what happened behind the scenes and the role that our brave NSG soldiers played. ‘State Of Siege: Akshardham‘ will decode the entire event and present it to the viewers,” Ghosh said.

The film is set to go on floors soon and is slated for a 2021 release on Zee5.

Ken Gosh directorial Abhay 2 is also streaming on Zee5. Actor-dancer-show host Raghav Juyal plays an antagonist in the series Abhay 2, has opened up on the process of playing a negative role. He says he had to retain a parallel thought process to understand the actions and reactions of the character.

“It is very dangerous for an actor to see references because acting is all about individuality — how one feels at that particular moment and how much you empathise with the character,” Raghav said.

The “ABCD 2” actor added: “According to me one learns a lot not just about the craft but also about himself or herself while acting, as we get to do a lot of things we never dreamt of doing. For example, the character that I play has a different upbringing than me, so I had to keep a parallel thought process going to understand the actions and reactions of him.”

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender.

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan & Aamna Sharif Party Hard With The Cast Post Show’s Wrap-Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube