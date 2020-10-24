Ryan Reynolds Gets The Most Sarcastic ‘Deadpool Like’ Birthday Wish From His Wife, Blake Lively

It was Ryan Reynolds‘ birthday yesterday, and we all knew his replies to the wishes he got will make headlines the next day. It’s just the start, and we’ve his wife Blake Lively’s message of him which is full of sarcastic love. Ryan is known for his witty comebacks and captions on the social media, but what happened when he was thrown one at?

Blake managed to decorate the home with ‘eco-friendly’ balloons. On her Instagram account, she posted a couple of pictures which had a very yum pie she had made for him. Also, Ryan had the cake without blowing off the candles.

With the photos, Blake Lively wrote’ “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles.”

She then answered her question in the same caption: “@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday,” adding, “I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.” The photos didn’t lie—Ryan really enjoyed his treat from Southern Baked Pie Company.

Ryan Reynolds had this coming after he kind of exposed Blake’s play around photoshopping heels in their voting photo posted a day before. She made fun of Ryan voting for the first time, and he posted their real photo in which she was without any heels.

In her post, Blake Lively hilariously wrote, “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly.”

Ryan Reynolds posted the same photo without heels and with the caption, “This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife, Blake, for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting, and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly”

But then, as per E! News, she came out clear and said, “Can you tell I was so happy to get outta an onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off the ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit, I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit.”

We wish these two love birds be like this forever! Wishing Ryan Reynolds a year full of ‘I love Hugh Jackman’ jokes.

