Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac In The Adaptation Of Ingmar Bergman's Classic 'Scenes From A Marriage'

Jessica Chastain has replaced Michelle Williams as the lead actress of the series, Scenes From A Marriage.

She takes over after Williams left due to scheduling issues. The role reunites Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, who previously starred together in the 2014 feature “A Most Violent Year”.

The show is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From A Marriage”. Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973, consisting of six episodes. Bergman directed the series, which featured Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

It is being said that the new version will re-examine the original show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Jessica Chastain and Isaac will also executive produce the project. Hagai Levi is on board to write, direct, and executive produce.

The show is Jessica Chastain’s latest TV project. In September, she was confirmed to star as country singer Tammy Wynette in a limited series. The actress is known for her work in “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty”.

Recently, it was also revealed Jessica Chastain turned down the chance to play Dr. Christine Palmer in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer “Doctor Strange” as she only wants to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a superhero.

Writer of “Doctor Strange”, C Robert Cargill, said that director Scott Derrickson wanted to rope in Chastain for the role of Strange’s former lover Dr. Christine Palmer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

