There are good films, there are bad films, and then there is Fight Club. You can’t easily club this David Fincher’s mysterious magic starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in any club of genres. It’s one of those rare films which lets you grab a fresh piece of knowledge every single time you watch it.

One very rare easter egg about the film is related to its DVD copies which were sold after the film. Apart from the usual copyright warning, the blu-ray DVD of Fight Club has another warning which was from its lead Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden.

It’s not something you’ll find on usual DVDs or even when it comes to market your films. The warning says something his character tries to explain in Fight Club. It kind-of encourages the viewers not to watch the movie and go out claiming their humanity. Which ironically will seduce the viewer more to watch it.

The warning message on Fight Club DVDs reads as follows:

“Warning: If you are reading this, then this warning is for you. Every word you read of this useless fine print is another second off your life. Don’t you have other things to do? Is your life so empty that you honestly can’t think of a better way to spend these moments? Or are you so impressed with authority that you give respect and credence to all who claim it?”

It also adds, “Do you read everything you’re supposed to read? Do you think everything you’re supposed to think? Buy what you’re told you should want? Get out of your apartment. Meet a member off the opposite sex. Stop excessive shopping and masturbation. Quit your job. Start a fight. Prove you’re alive. If you don’t claim your humanity, you will become a statistic. You have been warned… Tyler”

Well, if not as deep as Fight Club, this warning indeed gives you a taste of what are you getting into if you’re watching Brad Pitt, Edward Norton in Fight Club. What are your thoughts on it? Share in the comments section below.

