While the pandemic brought things to a standstill, numerous projects in Hollywood were stalled. One lucky film happened to be James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad that wrapped up its shoot just before the pandemic hit shores. As per the latest reports Gunn has revealed that the film will need no reshoots and it is very much on track. Read on to know more about the same.

James Gunn has managed to remotely work on The Suicide Squad even amid the pandemic. The happenings did make headlines throughout the lockdown. The filmmaker was answering fan questions on Saturday, and it was then where he said that the work on the film is almost over.

A fan on Twitter asked, “Not saying the other guy is going to successfully convince James Gunn to change the story, but most movies have reshoots built into their schedule.” To which James Gunn answered, “We also had reshoots built into our schedule. But we’re latching the movie this week (that’s picture locking with the exception of shifting things around for still-incoming VFX shots) without having shot any.”

We also had reshoots built into our schedule. But we’re latching the movie this week (that’s picture locking with the exception of shifting things around for still-incoming VFX shots) without having shot any. 😅 https://t.co/8QPRTCdbYX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Before James Gunn, even Marvel head Kevin Feige had opened up on the reshoots. The Suicide Squad has been an ambitious project and has created massive anticipation for the same.

As per Comicbook, Kevin Feige said, “Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie.”

Feige added, “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn is scheduled for August 6, 2021. How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, for more of this and the Entertainment world stick to Koimoi!

