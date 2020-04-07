Marvel’s Main Man Kevin Feige REVEALS Why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Will Shock & Surprise Fans

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johanson aka Natasha Romanoff is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ever since Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, rumours of him doing a cameo in Black Widow are going strong. Earlier today we reported that not just Iron Man but Chris Evans aka Captain America is also making a comeback in Black Widow.

Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel Studios revealed that he has a surprise for all Marvel fans in Black Widow. Talking to Total Film, he said, “She has such a rich backstory…We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.”

For the unversed, Black Widow is the first prequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Apart from Scarlett, we will also see David Harbour in a prominent role in the film and is directed by Cate Shortland. The trailer released a while ago and got a brilliant response worldwide.

