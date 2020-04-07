Black Widow starring Scarlett Johanson aka Natasha Romanoff is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ever since Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, rumours of him doing a cameo in Black Widow are going strong. Earlier today we reported that not just Iron Man but Chris Evans aka Captain America is also making a comeback in Black Widow.

Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel Studios revealed that he has a surprise for all Marvel fans in Black Widow. Talking to Total Film, he said, “She has such a rich backstory…We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.”

Marvel's Main Man Kevin Feige REVEALS Why Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Will Shock & Surprise Fans
For the unversed, Black Widow is the first prequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Apart from Scarlett, we will also see David Harbour in a prominent role in the film and is directed by Cate Shortland. The trailer released a while ago and got a brilliant response worldwide.

