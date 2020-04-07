EXCLUSIVE! Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Ankita Srivastava SLAMS Aanchal Khurana: “Mere Through Publicity Chahti Hai”

A lot is being still said about Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Be it its ending or the contestants, the show is very much still in the talks. Recently, Aanchal Khurrana in an exclusive conversation with us stated that co-contestant Ankita Srivastava’s PR team called her and said they were ready to issue a public apology in return of a deleted post.

Now, the Welcome Back fame actress is coming out in the open and revealing her side of the story. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the beauty not only quashed all of Aanchal Khurana’s claims but also went onto slam her.

Opening up about the entire row, Ankita Srivastava said, “Mera koi manager nahi hai, na hi meri koi PR team hai. Wo sachai bolne se darti hai, mai darti nahi hu. Unhone ek post dala tha edit karke, mujhe lagta hai unko itna time hai ki wo website pe jaake ek clip ko edit kar sakti hai, kisiko nicha dikhane ke liye itne efforts koi daal sakta hai mujhe pehli baar pata chala. Koi publicity ke liye itna kuch kar sakta hai, mujhe toh ek photo edit karne me bhi bohot lazy feel hota hai.”

She further continued adding, “Unhone mere and Balraj ka interview edit karke dala, jiske baare me mujhe baad me Balraj ke through pata chala. Mai unko importance dena nahi chahti, par ab mai chup nahi rahungi. I know Aanchal’s manager, and when I was talking to him, I casually asked him why is Aanchal doing this? Because he created a lot of issues in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also. So later, he conducted a con-call between us two and called me maine bola mujhe baat nahi karni hai. Mai kya baat karu? Maine unko bilkul nai bola ki aap post delete karo kyunki wo already National TV pe hai.”

Ankita Srivastava concluded her stand as, “Us conference call me meri unse koi baat nahi hui, and I disconnected the call. Uspe unko bura lag gaya hoga isiliye unhone ab ye sab bola hoga. Mai kisi interview me Aanchal Khurana ka naam nahi lena chahti hu because she wants it. Wo mere through negative publicity karke, followers badhana chahti hai, and fame kamana chahti hai. Mai us negativity me padhna nahi chahti hu.”

