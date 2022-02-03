The Television world was in for a treat as Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced big news yesterday. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared a mushy post with Vishal Singh. While the big rock made everyone feel they’re engaged, looks like it was all just a promotional strategy. Scroll down for the actual truth!

Advertisement

For those who missed out, the couple shared a post yesterday and captioned it, “it’s official” with a ring and a heart emoticon. As expected, it led everyone to believe that they were engaged and even actors like Vrushika Meht, Ankita Srivastava amongst others congratulated them.

Advertisement

Later, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh went live on their Instagram to clarify the reports. The duo announced that they are not really engaged but it was all for an upcoming music video. The name of the song is ‘It’s Official’ and it’s revolved around the theme of love, marriage and relationships. The music video is in collaboration with Anand Mishra.

During the Insta live, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mentioned that neither she nor Vishal Singh ever expected that the response would be so huge. “Please aise hi pyaar dijiyega humare song ko jaise aapne hume is post ke liye dia,” they were heard saying during the video.

Netizens were obviously offended. Many mentioned how this was such an unfair gimmick to pull out on fans.

“This is very bad prank yrr,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Meri to jaan hi chali gyi thi …bhot ghatiya mjak tha”

“Aisa majak kon krta bhariiii… News or b aara ki engagement hogayi,” read a comment.

A fan wrote, “Oh shit expectations got f*cked up!!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Shamita Shetty Reacts To Raj Kundra’s P*rnography Scandal & Reveals Why She Chose To Go In Bigg Boss 15 Not Being With Shilpa Shetty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube