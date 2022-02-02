The cat is finally out of the bag! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who worked together in Saath Nibhana Saath, have finally made their relationship official. After keeping it under wraps for quite some time, Devo and Vishal have announced their love for each other on social media. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, Vishal has gone down on his knee to propose to his lady love with a ring. Devoleena was recently seen in Bigg Boss. Post her exit, the actress underwent nerve decompression surgery.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the couple shared some photos while making it official. The first photo sees Devo and Vishal posing for a photo while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen kissing the huge rock on her finger. However, the next snap sees Vishal sitting on one knee while giving a flower bouquet and a diamond ring to the actress. The last photo sees Devo flaunting her huge diamond ring, while Vishal rests her chin on her head. Surprising everyone Vishal and Devo shared the same photos on their social media account and made it ‘official’ via their Insta caption. Check out the photos below:

Expressing her love, Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on the post and wrote, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu,” replying to which posted bundle of red hear emojis. Check it out below:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh worked together in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where they portrayed the role of Gopi Bahu and Jigar, respectively. Not much is known about this love story but looks like the couple fell head-over-heels with each other while shooting for the show. Meanwhile, Devo and Vishal’s fans can’t stop pouring love in abundance on the couple. But looks like, some of them are having some fun time in their comments section.

A user wrote, “Gopi apne devar ke sath bhag gayi ahem ko dhokha mila.”

Koimoi team congratulates the couple!

