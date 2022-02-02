Here’s sad news for all the Sunil Grover fans. Bollywood actor and ace comedian Sunil Grover, who was shooting for his upcoming web show in Pune have been admitted to hospital owing to his health conditions. According to the latest report in News18, Sunil Grover was earlier diagnosed with heart blockages following which he was asked to undergo surgery.

However, being the true professional that he is, Sunil Grover fulfilled his professional commitments before leaving for his heart surgery. A source close to the actor revealed to News18, that he had blockages in his heart but completed his work. The source revealed, “He shot for a web series in Pune recently despite his health condition. He finished the shoot like an absolute professional and left for his treatment. He had blockages in his heart but he still shot a few scenes and completed his commitment.”

Soon after reading the news, former actor and celebrity talk show host, Simi Garewal took to her Twitter handle to send prayers to Grover. She Tweet, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own… I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!!”

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

One of Sunil’s co-stars spoke to Indian Express and confirmed that he will soon be out of the hospital. The friend said, “Yes, Sunil underwent heart surgery, but is now doing well and will be out of hospital soon.”

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Zee5’s web show Sunflower which starred Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chadda in the lead roles. He also played an important part in Saif Ali Khan and Gauahar Khan-led Tandav which was released on Prime Video.

We wish the Bharat actor a speedy recovery!

