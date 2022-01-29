Buoyed by the pan-India success of ‘Pushpa’, superstar Allu Arjun is happily holidaying in Dubai.

Allu Arjun has taken to Instagram to share a shot of himself standing next to the AURA pool in the city of Dubai, a world-renowned tourist destination. The location offers a spectacular view of the city’s skyline, where the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo‘ actor is seen enjoying the picturesque.

It seems like Allu Arjun has planned the vacation to cool his heels before he begins the script reading sessions for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is the sequel to the blockbuster pan-India movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Allu Arjun will soon join Sukumar and his team to discuss the upcoming schedules to start shooting for the next part of ‘Pushpa’.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has been busy working on the pre-production works related to the movie. It is reported that ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will go on the floors in March.

As for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, it has netted nearly Rs 100 crore in Hindi. Even after its Hindi version started streaming on Amazon Prime, the Sukumar directorial has collected good figures at the theaters, thereby proving that the film is a real success.

Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Gosh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj were seen in significant roles in the smuggling-related story.

