Dipika Chikhalia AKA Sita On Ramayan’s Impact In Today’s World: “Imagine The Insecurities, Hormonal Imbalances…”

Dipika Chikhalia is back on the television screens with the re-run of the classic Ramayan. The mythological drama witnessed her in the role of Sita alongside Arun Gohil, who played Ram. The show has been charting massive TRPs but what is its impact on today’s generation? The beauty is opening up all about it and the right kind of lessons it’s giving out to the millennials.

For the unversed, although the show has been a success ever since its re-run, there’s a section of Twitterati who have been calling it out over its alleged misogynistic approach. Many have been feeling that Sita along with the other women had no stand whatsoever, but was just expected to follow the male characters in the show.

In response, the actress mentioned how her character may not have a lot of dialogues but always does what she wants to, irrespective of what is being told to her. She also mentioned that women were more progressive and had the right to put forth their own opinions.

Furthermore, what’s grabbing eyeballs is her comment on how the show differs from today’s society and shows that in some way or the other promote multiple partners or marriages.

In a conversation with Zoom, Dipika Chikhalia opened up all about as, “Ramayan talks about monogamy. Ultimately, when you have these single moms, women not getting married, imagine the amount of insecurity you face in the later age of your life. You are not sure as you are not committed to the man and he is not committed to you. Imagine the insecurities, hormonal imbalances of women. When you think about it logically, it is so wrong. Her body goes through so many changes. I don’t think it is something to promote.”

Ramayan is broadcasted on DD National every morning and night at 9.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!