Extraction Teaser OUT! Randeep Hooda Intrigues Us With A Powerful Promo Of Chris Hemsworth In Action!

Today, the trailer of Netflix’s original film Extraction will be unveiled by the makers. This action thriller has an outstanding ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke. Before the official trailer releases today, last evening the actors teased us all with a promo.

In the video, we can see Chris Hemsworth, popularly known for his character Thor in Marvel films, in a complete action mode. He’s angry, fighting and beating the sh*t out of people and we wonder why. This teaser was shared by Randeep Hooda who plays a pivotal part in the film.

The Love Aaj Kal actor captioned the promo, “An amazing crew, & a fantastic cast. So honoured to have worked with you all. Can’t wait to offer up the fruit of our labour. #Extraction trailer drops tomorrow. @Netflix_in @netflix”.

Watch the video below:

Extraction is helmed by Sam Hargrave and the screenplay is written by one of the Avengers: Endgame director, Joe Russo. Along with playing one of the lead roles, Chris Hemsworth is also the producer of the film. This action-thriller is all set to release on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

A few days ago, The Russo Brothers had shared the poster of the film and mentioned that Chris has given an amazing performance in the film. Sam makes his directorial debut with Chris starrer. Earlier, he has helped The Russo Brothers in the making of their four Marvel films.

Well, after such a power-packed promo, we can’t wait any more to watch the trailer.

Are you excited to watch the film on Netflix? Let us know your views in the comments below.

