Amid Lockdown, Singer Sam Smith Goes For A Walk With The Best Company!

Singer Sam Smith was seen engrossed in music during a walk amid the global lockdown due to COVID-19. During these times, it’s the TV series, films and music that’s keeping people busy. So nothing best than music as a companion for the singer as he takes a stroll.

The singer, who has been making tweaks to an album that has been delayed due to the pandemic, appeared engrossed in the tunes during a daily walk, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The star, who came out as non-binary a while back and asked fans to addressed him as ‘they’ instead of ‘him’, wore a summery shirt with a few buttons undone at the top.

Daily Mail, therefore, reports that they wore a summery shirt with a few buttons undone at the top and teamed it with a pair of dark shorts and trainers.

They recently took to social media to talk about their upcoming album and to explain what was happening.

Sam wrote: “To my dear fans, firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation, I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecendented time.

“I have done a lot of thinking the past few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

They had also shared that they will be renaming their album and pushing back the release date.

“Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about,” they said.

Sam recently shared their varying “stages of a quarantine meltdown” to Instagram, as they spent time at home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

