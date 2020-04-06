Money Heist Season 4: 6 Things About The Professor, Gandia & Arturo Have Shocked Us In La Casa De Papel (SPOILER ALERT)

If you haven’t watched Money Heist Season 4 yet, I request you to not read this article further. The article discusses major plots and spoilers from the latest season of La Casa de Papel. So let’s talk about the latest season. How much did it shock, surprise and disappoint you?

In the third season, the Professor had no plan as everything he decided goes to toss. So the fourth season was all about how he manages to save himself and his gang from the Bank of Spain and not get caught. Well, they are safe but everything that happened in between shocked the fans and also me, a lot.

Check out these 5 shocking moments from Money Heist Season 4:

Arturo

In season 3, when Arturo (Enrique Arce) enters the Bank Of Spain, I assumed he will create problems for the gang inside. However, he turned out to be a horrible person in this season when he raped Amanda (Olalla Hernández). It was shocking and disgusting to watch and I hope he doesn’t get away with it.

Nairobi’s death

The makers saved Nairobi (Alba Flores) from dying from the police’s gunshot only to kill her later. Why? She was one of the vital characters in the series who managed to keep the gang glued together whenever there were fights and arguments. While I am happy she got a funeral she deserves, it is going to take me a lot of time to get over her death.

Palermo

I know that it is Gandia (José Manuel Poga) who killed Nairobi but the person who is indirectly responsible for her death is Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna). He is the one who gave Gandia an idea of how to break the handcuffs and attack the gang. It might be Gandia who pulled the trigger, but the blood is also on Palermo’s hand. Yet, I am shocked that neither the Professor nor other gang members said anything to him.

Gandia

Nairobi was special to each member of the gang. Yet, they didn’t kill Gandia for shooting her dead. In the last episode, they used Gandia to rescue Raquel (Itziar Ituño). But what’s up with him now? Is he alive? Is he dead? Why would they keep such big trouble alive when they already have to deal with outside threats?

The Professor

What is the Professor (Álvaro Morte) doing? He is always considered to be one step ahead of everyone. Even when we thought he’s entire plan of the heist in the Bank of Spain will be spoiled, we got to know that he had more plans for every possibility. So how did he miss noticing how smart and sharp Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is? Something doesn’t add up here.

Alicia Sierra

Her character is still a mystery. It’s hard to not notice that she resembles Berlin’s wife Tatiana. So whose side will she take now that she has caught the Professor? If she’s not Tatiana, is she her sister? We are sure the makers didn’t focus so much of Berlin and Tatiana’s wedding part only to ignore it. There is some link between Alicia and Tatiana.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!