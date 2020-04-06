Actress Sayani Gupta is all set to revive her role as Damini in the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please! The series also starring Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Manvi Gagroo amongst others, witnesses the ladies tackle through various obstacles but emerge victorious with the help of their friendship. But how about the issue of pay parity in real life?

We recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sayani Gupta and spoke in length about her views on the evolution of Bollywood, in terms of women leading the projects. When asked if she feels there’s any change in terms of pay parity, the actress shared, “I don’t think things have changed really, I don’t think it has. You also don’t know what your male counterparts are getting paid, so I don’t think it will just go away like that. You have to work on individual level, like a lot of bigger stars are able to do it. You need to put your foot down. Everyone has spoken about it, all the leading actresses. It’s definitely something that we’re aware of, but has it changed? That will take a lot of time.”

Furthermore, upon being asked if there was any situation where she personally had been a victim of the issue, Gupta replied, “All the time, that all actors do and feel because there are actors who still get paid, not as much as the stars probably. You’re a part of the industry where writers don’t get paid at all, directors are not vert well paid. Not the famous ones or the A listers, but there is a disparity.”

What are your thoughts on Sayani Gupta’s statement? Share with us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Four More Shots Please is all set to hit the digital screens on 17th April. The series is backed by Amazon Prime.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!