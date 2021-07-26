Advertisement

Aanchal Khurana who played the role of an antagonist in ‘Meri Saasu Maa’ got into a nasty fight with the lead actors of the show – Pearl V Puri and Hiba Nawab. Reportedly, the onscreen couple was getting cosy on the sets and this didn’t go well with Khurana and later got into a verbal spat as Puri called her a ‘psycho’.

Hiba accused Aanchal of having a crush on Pearl and hence the series of events on the sets of the show.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aanchal Khurana revealed that the entire cast and crew of ‘Meri Saasu Maa’ thanked her for calling Hiba Nawab and Pearl V Puri for their behaviour and said, “The entire cast and crew thanked me when I pulled them up for their behaviour. Pearl has called me names ever since the fight broke on the set. Had I been a psycho as he thinks, I would have slapped him then. I didn’t even know who he was till I started shooting with him, so the question of having a crush on him doesn’t arise. And I am certain that he isn’t the most handsome man in the industry.”

Aanchal Khurana continued and said, “The producers have given them an earful and warned them against repeating the incident. However, despite all this, Pearl and Hiba haven’t changed their ways and are back to being cosy. Recently, they went out for breakfast, stalling the shoot for over an hour.”

Later, talking about the incident Pearl V Puri told the publication, “I have no issues with anyone on the set. I came in much later when they were arguing and I tried to diffuse it by taking Hiba away. I have apologised to Aanchal if my actions hurt her.”

Hiba Nawab on the other hand said, “I don’t grudge Aanchal and we have sorted our differences.”

